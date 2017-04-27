New agro technologies to improve practises

PAPUA New Guineans have been agriculturalists for thousands of years however, with the development of new technologies, it is important to move forward with the global trend.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Gender Workshop which was funded by FAO and implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) was a first of its kind consultative meeting that was held with concerned Government Departments and Agencies this week.

The aim of the meet was to ensure all agricultural projects are gender mainstreamed in the two sectors and, to achieve that, there has to be a form of partnership, dialogues created between organisations concerned and the FAO so that the issues at hand are addressed and dealt with.

The coordinator of the workshop also representing the Women in Agriculture Development Unit (WIADU) Anna Yamanea stated in her presentation also that one of the issues faced by the WIADU is communication.

Apart from other issues such as staff on strengths, transport, funding and capacity building their number one role is advisory.

Communicating effectively with farmers in the agriculture and rural sectors is of paramount importance because that is how service delivery, modern technology in agriculture, farming methods and more ways to help improve farming can be achieved.

Other government departments and agencies who attended also expressed the same concern andalthough there were partnerships between them, most have faded due to obvious reasons.

An agreement was reached for more workshops as such to be conducted in order for everyone to collaborate and work together to improve both sectorsbearing in mind gender equality to protect the women because they play a key role in human development.

