New assembly secretary appointed

THE United Church of Papua New Guinea has a new assembly secretary Rev Wesis Porop.

Outgoing assembly secretary Rev Uvenama Rova handed over the role to his successor on Monday in Port Moresby, witnessed by Moderator Rev Bernard Siai.

On behalf of all the church members in PNG, Rev Siai thanked the outgoing secretary Rev Rova for his service and all that he had contributed to the development the church, especially in its administrative work.

“There are some projects that Rev Rova did in the church and we appreciate all his contributions and farewell him with God’s blessing.”

Rev Siai also welcomed the new assembly secretary who has served as a leader in the church for the last 30 years.

“Rev Porop was the bishop of the church in the Highlands region for the last 10 years.With this experience, he will help the church in the administrative part of it from where Rev Rova left,” Siai said.

