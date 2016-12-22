New bilum design enters market

A NEW butterfly-design bilum is entering the market and providing something new for those who love the local item.

Cathy Terry from Southern Highlands helps her sister-in-law Naomi Koas in selling various local items at the PNG Women-in-Business trade centre in Waigani.

Koas is also the owner of Twinky Winky International School at Korobosea in Port Moresby.

Terry said the art and craft are bought from locals in Southern Highlands and resell in Port Moresby.

“The art and craft are bought in Kirene and Pongoma village in the Ialibu-Pangia district of Southern Highlands,” Terry said.

“We buy bilum, bilum caps and bamboo baskets and resell them here in Port Moresby.

“We are providing the market for the locals in the villages so they are busy making something and earn some money to buy their everyday needs. “There is a wider market audience in Port Moresby and more locals and tourists are buying these products.”

Terry said bilum caps took a day or two to complete.

The bilum takes a week.

The new butterfly bilum takes up to three weeks.

“We will be getting our new stocks soon and hopefully it will arrive before or after the New Year,” Terry said.

Like this: Like Loading...