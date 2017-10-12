New biscuit factory helping job boost

The new factory opened last Friday will create more jobs and produce goods to meet the demands of local and international customers, LAE Biscuit Company chairman Ian Chow, pictured, says

Chow said the factory which was built at a cost of more than K110 million would provide employment opportunities and contribute to national development.

The factory will produce 70 tonnes of biscuits per day and is looking at markets in Australia, Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

General manager Edwin Elmer Q Wong said the new factory was equipped with modern facilities.

It was the dream of the late Sir Henry Chow, who died early this year, to build

a new factory after every 30 years.

It is in line with the Government’s focus on improving the economy through revenue generation and investment.

Kandep MP and Minister for Civil Aviation Alfred Manaseh said such investments were encouraged for the country’s sustainability so that imports were reduced.

Manaseh said the company was taking the right approach to boost national development.

He assured the Government’s commitment to develop Lae’s infrastructure.

