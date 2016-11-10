New bishop ordained

THE United Church in the Southern Highlands’s new bishop was ordained at Olea village in the Mendi-Munihu district.

Hundreds of people from the province, highlands provinces and Central gathered at the Karintz local level government to witness the ordination of Bishop Reverend Hun Morris. He replaced Reverend Wesis Porop who had served for 10 years.

PNG United Church moderator Reverend Bernard Sia said people must have faith in and support the new bishop who had rivers to cross and mountains to climb.

He said one vital ingredient that promoted unity was teamwork.

“Despite problems and hardship, unity is vital and in Christ we must become one body which will lead us to a strong unified teamwork,” he said.

Sia said a job such as a cleaner, tea boy or a security officer was a gift from God.

Church member and Karintz local level government president Simon Tolpe said the event was very successful and the ordination of the bishop was the first in the district.

He said the district was once known for law and order problem and the strong work of the churches had resulted in peace.

