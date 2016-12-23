New board for NCC

THE National Cultural Commission (NCC) has a new board to provide strategic guidance and direction in driving the organisation forward.

Ex-officio members of the board include Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari as chairman, anthropologist and University of Goroka lecturer Dr Bill Sagir, acting director for the National Museum and Art Gallery Senea Greh and Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra.

The others are Wesley Hantan, Dr John Bu and chairperson of Goroka Show Keryn Hargeraves.

The board will serve a three year term starting next year.

During the announcement of the new board members in Port Moresby on Wednesday, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang said NCC was an important organisation but lacked leadership, vision and direction over the years.

He said PNG needed to commercialise the cultural resource it has and the first step was for the board to put in place a corporate plan with clear visions and aspirations as to where they wanted the organisation to be in the next two to three years.

