New bridge to benefit hundreds of people

By SHARLYN ERI

HUNDREDS of people will benefit from a two-lane bridge which is part of K1.5 billion project funded by the Asian Development Bank to be rolled out in four provinces.

The double-lane Angabanga Bridge project along the Hiritano Highway is in Central’s Kairuku-Hiri district. It will be opened soon by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Village elder Victor Efi told The National that the bridge would boost economic activities in the area.

He said the old bridge was unsafe for people using the highway including the villagers.

“Most of the people want to be part of the development and we are very pleased that this is taking place in our area.”

The bridge is 130m long and connects the highway to Gulf.

The other four provinces are East Sepik, West Sepik, Madang and West New Britain.

The Angabanga Bridge project comes under the Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access project. It was built by China Harbor Engineering for K89 million. It is one of six other projects in the area.

