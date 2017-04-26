New bridge to improve flow of business in province

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

VEHICLE operators and small business owners along the West Coast of Namatani in New Ireland are celebrating the opening of the K3.1 million bridge at Pubanom which will make travelling easier.

It was built by Nautilus Minerals.

Company officials opened the bridge on Monday.

Local leader Raphael Los of the Namatani local level government said the people could not cross the river when it flooded.

“People here own PMV businesses, trade stores. We also have a buying point for copra which we have just started,” Los said.

Head teacher of the Labur Primary School Priscilla William said local women would benefit greatly when transporting their garden produce to the market.

“The bridge will now enable mothers to bring their market produce, or for men their copra, to be sold at Namatani to sell and help their families as well,” she said.

William said the population was between 3000 and 4000.

