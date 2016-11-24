New bridges in Northern to boost economy

FOUR new bridges in Northern have been opened to allow people and businesses access to markets, Girua Airport and the port at Oro Bay.

The bridges at Eroro, Girua, Ambogo and Kumusi were built under the Oro Bridges Reconstruction Project.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Sir Leo Dion, Minister for National Planning Charles Abel, Oro Governor Gary Juffa and Sohe MP Delilah Gore attended the opening.

Davis said the opening symbolised the strong and growing economic partnership between PNG and Australia.

“The project has demonstrated what can be achieved when Papua New Guinea and Australia work together,” Davis said.

He said the 285m Kumusi Bridge was the longest two-lane crossing in PNG which Australia provided K139 million to complete.

Cyclone Guba in 2007 had destroyed the bridges.

“More than 200 locals have been employed during this project which helps to connect 100,000 people,” Davis said.

“This is truly a project of national significance.”

The project was delivered by the Department of Works in partnership with the Australian Government’s Transport Sector Support Programme.

Northern’s largest industry is palm oil.

