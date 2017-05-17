New Britain Palm Oil planning to expand and improve operation

THE New Britain Palm Oil Limited has long-term plans to diversify into other cash crops while improving methods to optimise the harvest of palm oil.

Country manager John Nilkare was giving the long-term prospects of the company during the Australia-PNG Business Council forum at The Stanley Hotel and Suites in Port Moresby, yesterday.

Nilkare said the company was able to only expand by just above 20 per cent due to the requirements set by the European market it exported to.

“Two things for New Britain Palm Oil to take us forward in the next 50 years. First is productivity improvement. It comes with spending a lot of time and money in developing the better crop,” he said.

“So there is a lot of capital expenditure in the research that we do in terms of improving the palm and also in seed production.

“Secondly, we will be doing a cost effective low carbon expansion. There is opportunity for expansion in Papua New Guinea but we will probably only expand by about to 22 to 24 per cent.”

He said PNG did not have land available for palm oil planting.

“The simple reason is that under certification, we cannot go into rainforest areas or heavily woodland areas and we can only plant in the grass land,” he said.

