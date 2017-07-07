New Britain signs conservation MoA

EAST and West New Britain signed a memorandum of agreement to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable development in their respective provinces yesterday.

The agreement to the value of K1.5 million is a first in the history of conservation.

The project, Community-based Forest and Coastal Conservation and Resource Management in Papua New Guinea, will be implemented by the Conservation Environment and Protection Authority (Cepa) of PNG, with two years of funding providing by the Global Environment Facility and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Cepa Managing Director Gunther Joku said under this project, Cepa would ensure that they regulate all environmental activities, strengthen the conservation area by maintaining the partnerships with communities, the provincial and local level government, as well as train and build capacities of landowners and community leaders.

He said the agreement has their commitment and they hope to have the government’s support and recognition in the conservation areas.

“This is the first cooperation providing core financing in the area of conservation as well as for two provinces to actually lead the way in this agreement,” UNDP resident coordinator Roy Trivedy said.

East New Britain Acting Provincial Administrator Wilson Matava said as a province they would continue to embrace national and international laws and look forward to developing the province with positive outcomes.

West New Britain Deputy Administrator Leo Brown said the province had seen the need of preserving their rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

“Currently the province is experiencing economic development where landowner groups are making land available for development,” he said.

“Through this project, we can actually preserve certain areas that we need to conserve for biodiversity and areas of cultural heritage.

“If we don’t implement this, the chances of losing this areas will be high.”

