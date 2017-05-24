New building for women to weave, share ideas, learn

A BILUM house will be built in Goroka, Eastern Highlands for women to have a safe place to weave.

Funded by an Australian social enterprise, Among Equals, the building will provide an avenue for women to get together to weave, share ideas and market their bilums.

Founder of Among Equals, Caroline Sherman said not only could a bilum be marketed but it was a means of preserving culture.

“What we are building in Goroka is more than just a structure, I’ve done this building to show my commitment to the women weavers. We are building a space for the community. A safe place to weave, learn and share. What you see today is the foundations and together in partnership with the bilum artists we will build on this foundation as we continue to collaborate and showcase bilums internationally,” Sherman said.

She said that the making of a bilum told a story and that she has found that inspiring since first setting eyes on a bilum at a Pacific Trade Investment showcase in Australia in 2014.

“I was inspired to work with these talented women of Papua New Guinea and bring my skills and 20 years experience as a fashion and textile designer in London, New York and Sydney, to create a bag with a contemporary twist that still retains a deep cultural significance.”

Founder of the Goroka Bilum Weavers Cooperative Florence Kamel Jaukae thanked Among Equals and said that this would be an avenue where women could earn an income.

“We are thankful to Caroline for showing her support to us through the building of this house. It means a lot to our community.”

