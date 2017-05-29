New Central education board sworn in

THE new Central provincial education board (PEB) was sworn into office on Friday at Konedobu, Port Moresby.

Present to witness the swearing-in ceremony were Central administrator Gei Guni Raga, Deputy Governor Desmond Baira, education chairman Bona Ine’e, Department of Education legal officer Dominic Maelin and other dignitaries from the provincial government and Department of Education.

The former board’s term of office expired in 2015 and the new board, comprising 13 members and 12 alternative members, will be in office for three years.

Baira congratulated the new PEB members on their appointment and urged them to be honest in their decision making, which he said must be in line with the laws and regulations of the board.

“The (Kila) Haoda-Baira government and the administration of Central has committed so much money into education and therefore you as the PEB members have to make your decisions without fear or favour,” Baira said.

“Ensure that you uphold the integrity of the board because from today onwards, you will be making decisions that are needed to guide our province in terms of education.”

Administrator Gei Guni Raga challenged the new PEB members to be firm and strict with their decisions.

“You are the very people who will make the education sector in Central function in a way which the provincial government wants,” Raga said.

“Therefore, when you make a decision, your decision must be final and no teacher must override your decision.

“You are the final body that makes the final decision and that decision is final.”

Education chairman Bona Ine’e urged the PEB members to make a resolution and bring it up to the provincial administration for more high schools and secondary schools to be built in Central.

Like this: Like Loading...