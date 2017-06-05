New curriculum set

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

SCHOOLS will be teaching climate change and sustainable energy as part of a new curriculum developed by the technical vocational education and training (TVET) section of the Education Department.

Country coordinator Violet Gerega said climate change and global warming were international issues affecting PNG and Pacific Islands nations.

“Students will learn to look after the environment, the protective measures to take in the time of disaster,” Gerega told The National last week.

She said students would be taught sustainable energy, geothermal, solar energy and solar efficiency.

Gerega said TVET curriculum staff had developed the guidelines and then the curriculum in four days.

“We will conduct training for the trainers and then make awareness in eight provinces,” she said.

She said the name of the curriculum proposed was climate change adaptation (resilience and sustainability). “ The European Union-Pacific Technical Vocational Education and Training (EupacTVET) group gave K1.4 million from which PNG received K400 000,” the TVET country coordinator said.

In 2015, Gerega attended a meeting in Fiji followed by another one in 2016 where she presented a plan on the issue.

“The introduction of this curriculum will equip our children with the knowledge to help their communities became energy sufficient.”

