New deal gives Kokopo metropolitan commander

KOKOPO will have a metropolitan police commander following the signing of an agreement between Police Commander Gari Baki and local authorities.

There will also be a reservist constabulary for the town, provincial administration and the Nimamar local level government in Lihir, New Ireland.

Baki signed the agreements with Kokopo mayor Diuvia Kopman, provincial administrator Wilson Matava and Nimamar local level government president and deputy governor Ambrose Silul.

The review of the agreement between the constabulary and Newcrest Mining was also discussed.

Baki said the existing command would be moved to Rabaul so that Kokopo could become the metropolitan station.

It also means that police stations at Rabaul, Kerevat, Open Bay, Palmalmal and Duke of York would be upgraded.

Police will appoint a metropolitan superintendent for Kokopo soon. Baki urged the Nimamar local level government to fast track the training of its reservists because the population on Lihir Island had increased.

Matava commended Baki for supporting the initiative.

Kopman said the metropolitan command would monitor the movement of people through the New Britain highway and across the sea from NIP

Kopman said the lack of police officers in the province were often exposed when major problems occurred.

Baki was at Kokopo to commissioned 167 special constables and launched the security operations in East New Britain.

Like this: Like Loading...