New documentary on rehab programmes

By VICKY BAUNKE

THE Buimo prison in Lae has compiled a documentary featuring rehabilitation programmes offered to prisoners.

The documentary is produced by Mason Mai under the Correctional Services welfare department.

It talks about the experience faced by prisoners while undertaking rehabilitation programmes at Buimo in Lae.

Mai handed it over to Buimo prison commander Superintendent Felix Namane on Monday.

Namame said the video would educate the public on the role the CIS played in the lives of prisoners.

“Many people think that prisons are where law-breakers go to serve their time only. This documentary will teach people the important lessons and how to avoid getting into trouble,” he said.

“Many are not aware of the rehabilitation tasks that the CIS has to provide such as skills training and employment opportunities for prisoners.”

Namane appealed to churches, non-government organisations and the government to provide technical skills and assistance to prisoners through the rehabilitation programmes.

Funds received from the distribution of the documentary will be used to develop skills training facilities at Buimo and other rehabilitation programmes.

