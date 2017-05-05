New dormitory for Madang Teachers’ College

By DOROTHY MARK

European Union Ambassador Joannes Giogarakis Argyropoulos and National Planning and Monitoring Department Secretary Hakaua Harry opened a K5.6 million dormitory and classrooms for Madang Teachers’ College yesterday.

The new girls’ dormitory contains 42 rooms that can accommodate 103 students, with two fully furnished ablution blocks containing four toilets, six shower blocks and eight laundry sinks each.

The six-in-one double-storey classrooms can accommodate 35-40 students each.

Argyropoulos said since European Union established in Papua New Guinea, it worked closely with the government, especially the Planning and Monitoring Department. He said the formulation of funding infrastructures in three teachers’ colleges was discussed by partners and stakeholders.

He said schools and colleges were investments and therefore he was pleased that EU made a good choice to support the Madang Teachers’ College.

“I am very pleased to contribute in meeting these needs,” Argyropoulos said.

Under the programme, EU also supported Gaulim Teachers’ College in Rabaul, East New Britain and Balob Teachers’ College in Lae, Morobe.

EU’s support does not cover infrastructure only but cover scholarships also.

Harry said EU was one of Papua New Guinea’s development partners that helped the government in infrastructural developments, especially infrastructure for schools.

“While student numbers increased, we realised that we needed to increase the number of teachers so we partnered with EU basically to look at the teachers colleges,” Harry said.

Like this: Like Loading...