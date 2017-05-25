New drug supplier expected

A NEW contract to supply medical drugs to the Health Department is expected to be awarded next week, Central Supply and Tenders Board chairman Dr Ken Ngangan said.

He said the tender process was done and the department was engaged in technical evaluations.

Ngangan said the shortage of medicines around the country was due to delay in contracting a new pharmaceutical supplier and they had to extend a period of one year for Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals to continue the supply.

He said the Government’s three-year contract with Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals expired last November and the Health Department failed to put out a new tender.

That resulted in a shortage of medicines around the country.

“We hope to deliberate with Central Supply and Tenders Board next week and hopefully will get it into the last National Executive Council for this term and a new contractor awarded,” Ngangan said.

“We are doing all we can to award a new contract for the medical supplies transparently following due processes under urgent timelines.”

Meanwhile, Modilon General Hospital in Madang are scaling down its operations due to financial constraints but chief executive officer Christine Gawi said it was for the short term and discussions were underway to restore its normal operations soon.

