New election committee illegal: Bando

A NEW election steering committee established by the provincial executive council (PEC) in Hela is illegal and in breach of a court order, administrator William Bando says.

Bando said the Waigani National Court ordered that he remain the administrator and perform his functions as the chairman of the election steering committee in the upcoming elections in Hela.

He said he had instructed his lawyer Anthony Waira to file a contempt proceeding against the PEC and Governor Francis Potape.

Bando said the decision made by PEC and Potape to establish the new election steering committing last week and sideline him from the chair amounted to contempt of court.

The court, presided by Justice Leka Nablu, made an order, among others, that the PEC, Potape, acting administrator Kove Waiko and their servants and agents were restrained from interfering with Bando in carrying out his normal duties as the provincial administrator pending the final determination of the substantive matter by the court.

The court was told that one of Bando’s responsibilities was that he was the chairman of the election steering committee and he needed to resume office to lead the committee to assist the Electoral Commission organise a smooth election.

Like this: Like Loading...