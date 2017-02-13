New elementary pioneer graduates

EIGHT students from a new elementary school in North Fly of Western will continue their primary education this year.

These elementary two students graduated from Miamrae Elementary School last year and would enroll to do Grade 3 at Senamrae Primary School.

Education development was one of Ok Tedi Development Foundation’s (OTDF) key strategies and its team was committed to delivering programmes in improving the quality of education in Western.

The foundation’s community education services team representative, Andrew Zankum, congratulated teachers and parents for the challenges they faced in making the first graduation at Miamrae possible.

Zankum said a community’s foundation depends on children.

“The onus is on the parents, the community and OTDF to work together and develop the children‘s education to help improve their living in the coming years, especially after mine closure,” he said.

