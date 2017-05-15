New employees complete course, graduate

EIGHTY-one employees who have recently joined the Department of Community Development and Religion have completed a public service induction course and have graduated.

The induction programme is part of the Public Sector Workforce Development Initiative (PSWDI) and is compulsory for every employee who joins the public service and is part of 12-month probation requirement.

The PSWDI programme aims to improve the performance of the public administration and its ability to deliver basic services effectively.

The secretary of the Department of Community Development and Religion, Anna Solomon, said that the provision of good services to the people was very important.

“The main aim of the induction programme was to familiarise the new officers on the different types of government processes so that they follow and implement those processes according to the relevant general orders,” she said.

“The new officers must be reminded that public servants are just custodians of the position they occupy, as it belongs to the people of PNG.

“You must be innovative to think independently and don’t let people remind you to do whatever you think you can do.

“Service is the most important thing for all public servants. Your jobs are very demanding because you will deal with issues practically – to look at communities and people who are marginalised, women and children who are affected and, of course, people with disabilities, etcetera.”

The inductees were told to practise accountability and transparency and serve the people well.

