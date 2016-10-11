New executive council members sworn in

PETER Sotil and Elizabeth Tanou are the newest members of the Manus provincial executive council (PEC) after a swearing in ceremony.

The swearing in took place during the Lapan Assembly meeting on Oct 4.

With Sotil and Tanou, the council now has 16 members.

Sotil is the chairman for Manus Provincial Council of Churches and Tanou is the Pihi Manus or women’s representative.

The two signed the oath of office before the provincial executive council and the Public Solicitor and were welcomed by the council members.

Lapan Assembly chairman and Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin, while welcoming the two new members, said the women now have a voice in the PEC.

He said the appointment of a female representative was one of the agendas of the Pihi Manus groups over the years to have a voice in the PEC.

Benjamin urged Tanou to be vocal in issues affecting women in the assembly meetings.

With the appointment and swearing in of Tanou (Pihi Manus/women rep), Manus government now has two women representatives including the Lorengau town Mayor Ruth Mandrakamu.

Debate on the October PEC sitting on a review revenue of the provincial budget was the first businesses the two new PEC members participated in.

This review is focused on former funding and internal revenue of more than K7 million.

