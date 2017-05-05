New executives confident

THE newly-elected executives of the National Council of Women are confident the reformed body will better serve women’s interests into the future.

Re-elected president Theresa Jaintong told The National that the executives would work with all council members, affiliates and associates.

“We speak for all the women throughout the country, the associates and affiliates, there are no boundaries,” she said.

“We will still be going out to make sure that the council is vibrant through the network.

“With the leadership training programmes we are looking beyond the problems and the hurdles.

“We will try and address those challenges in a very articulated way. That’s why we are looking at institutional development, building the capacity of the leadership through the presidents and down the line.”

Jaintong and treasurer Jane Kenni were re-elected while vice-president Evelyn Pukari was newly elected.

The regional representatives are Gilam Michael (Momase), Paula Mek (Highlands), Vinnie Ikau (New Guinea Islands).

Jaintong said they had carried out road shows to all provinces about the new act and the women have understood and shown their support. “I urge the women to learn about this new NCW Act,” she said.

“We are very positive about the problems and criticisms.

“We are not going to challenge anyone, they are entitled to their own opinion, we are here to work with them.”

Treasurer Jane Kenni said the election clearly showed that the processes were followed.

“The only ball game now for the council is about the way forward, how to take this organisation which is a sleeping giant, to another level. It’s about women at all levels from the rural LLG up, so it’s a great transformation,” Kenny said.

