New facilities to benefit teachers’ college

ENGA Teachers College is set to benefit from new teaching facilities and information and communications technology (ICT) resources.

The college will receive an Australian government-funded infrastructure upgrade, including new computer equipment with wireless connectivity and a digital library.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG Bruce Davis, while addressing staff and students last week, said Australia was impressed with the progress of the college.

“We are happy to provide a grant of K7.2 million to allow Enga government to construct a new block of 10 to 12 classrooms,” he said.

“So these new classrooms are priority infrastructure under the master plan that is being implemented to make the college a fully fledged training institute.”

An initiative of Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, the Enga Teachers College has graduated 410 primary and elementary school teachers since its establishment in 2011.

It is one of nine teachers’ colleges to benefit from the ICT upgrade under the PNG-Australia partnership. Australia is also exploring further support to education in the province through the Australia Awards programme.

Australia, in partnership with the Government of Papua New Guinea, has funded various projects in Enga including drought relief to high altitude areas affected by El Nino, infrastructure re-development at 10 primary schools and the construction of new dormitories, mess and kitchen facilities at the Enga School of Nursing.

