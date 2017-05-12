New facilities boost student growth

THE people of Asimba in Oro are celebrating the opening of new classrooms and health facilities provided through the Kokoda Initiative in partnership with the government of Australia.

Oro health and education officers witnessed Deputy Australian High Commissioner Bronte Moules open the facilities last Thursday.

The facilities include a double classroom, a teacher’s house, a health resource centre, communal water supply and toilets.

Village Chief Maima Puni said more than 120 students would benefit from the new school facilities.

Puni said the people who had been facing challenges could now see a bright future.

“Asimba is located off the Kokoda Track and is accessible only by foot or river.

“Its isolation makes the delivery of basic services a big challenge,” Puni said.

“Our old school was small and run-down, prompting many families to send their children to stay with relatives in Kokoda, which is about a 13 hour walk away.”

Some of the students have now returned to complete their education at the school.

Enrolment is increasing steadily at the Asimba Primary School and two teachers have moved into

the new staff house.

