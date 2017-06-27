New farming system underway

By PISAI GUMAR

MOROBE Fishery Cooperative Society (MFCS) Ltd will soon pilot an innovative farming system integrating fish and vegetables using water tanks.

Company chairman Paul Kega said that the aquaponic method was innovative in that it combined fish and vegetable farming using water tanks.

The technique involves circulating fish manure in water as nitrogen through conduits using polyvinyl chloride pipes to vegetable gardens planted nearby in trays.

“After three months, both the fish and vegetables are harvested with tilapia or carp weighing between 700g and 1kg,” Kega said.

There are 32 cooperative groups affiliated under the technical auspices of the Morobe Fisheries Management Authority (MFMA). MFCS has acquired a land parcel at Bumayong in Lae to build training facilities with the help of MFMA using development funding from the provincial government.

The provincial government allocated K500,000 for fisheries development and K200,000 from that was put into an interest-bearing deposit account of the cooperatives held by MFMA.

Of the balance, K134,000 was used to purchase four aquaponic units and K65,000 for the training centre and fencing.

Kega said that Papindo Trading Company agreed to buy their produce at K11 per kg.

MFCS Ltd has 547 memberships that will own the Kaiser training facilities and 31 other cooperative groups can access the facilities under certain conditions.

