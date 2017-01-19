New G-G in Feb

By Malum NALU

A NEW governor-general is expected to be sworn in by the end of February after Parliament starts the election process when it sits from next Tuesday, according to acting Clerk Kala Aufa.

He said Sir Michael Ogio’s term would expire next month. The names of those vying for the position will be revealed next week in parliament.

The governor-general is the vice-regal representative of Queen Elizabeth who is PNG’s head of state.

He or she performs the duties of the Queen in her absence.

Sir John Guise was the first to hold the position after the country’s independence from Australia in 1975.

He served for two years and resigned to contest the 1977 election.

He was replaced by Sir Tore Lokoloko who served until 1983.

Five others served in the position until 2004 when Sir Paulias Matane was elected.

He served until 2010 before Sir Michael Ogio took over from him.

The names of candidates to the position are submitted to Parliament based on the support of at least 16 MPs.

“This is what we’re going to do,” Aufa told The National yesterday.

“We’re going to call for nominations next week.

“Elections must be held within 10 sitting days.

“By Friday the following week (Feb 3), we should have the election for the new governor-general.

“On Feb 28, we should swear in the new governor-general.”

Aufa said Parliament would also elect a deputy speaker following the death of South Fly MP Aide Ganasi in November.

Other matters on the agenda include the two organic laws and one constitutional law relating to the general election.

They are the Organic Law on National and Local-Level Government Elections (Amendment) Law 2016, Organic Law on Provincial Governments and Local Level Governments (Amendment) Law 2016, and the Constitutional Amendment Law 2016.

