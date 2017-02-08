New govt must keep free education, health

I WRITE with reference to the news article by Leader of Pangu Pati and Bulolo MP Sam Basil regarding his party’s key policies heading into the 2017 general elections.

We all know the key policies that brought the O’Neill Government to political power and that free education.

The ruling PNC Party and their coalition partners will mostly like ride on this policy again this election.

The rural people thank the current Government on the policies they successfully delivered during this term.

It is their wish that the new government will maintain the free education and free health policies. Pangu Pati’s key policies going into this election is agriculture and infrastructure.

These policies will definitely help the rural people who are also the majority voters in this election.



K.P Eddy

Bereina, Central

Like this: Like Loading...