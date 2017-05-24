New Hanover embraces AFL’s Niukick

EARLY this year, the AFL PNG Development team in Kavieng went out to the islands surrounding the mainland to deliver lifestyle advocacy messages and Niukick to schools that did not have the same opportunities as their urban colleagues.

Niukick is AFL PNG’s development flagship community programme.

It is an introductory programme that provides opportunities for young boys and girls aged five to 15yrs to learn the skills and be part of the game of AFL.

With support from the Australian and New Ireland provincial government, the AFL development team in Kavieng visited the island of New Hanover and conducted their programmes at Noipuas, Umbukul, Metevoe, Taskul and Nusalava primary schools.

Kavieng senior AFL PNG development officer Herman Bubu and Northern Region development manager Daniel Meli acknowledged the school administrations for allowing them to conduct the programme.

Meli said the children displayed great football skills when going through kicking, marking, ball bouncing and hand-balling drills.

Bubu acknowledged and thanked the New Ireland government through the for their continuous support of the programme.

