New head office for CBC

A SMALL ceremony to mark the construction of a new headquarters of the Catholic Bishops Conference (CBC) was held last week.

The event coincided with the Catholic Bishops of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands annual meeting in Port Moresby.

The headquarters will be home to many of the departments of the CBC which assist in the coordination, planning and implementation of the evangelical and social outreach programme of the church.

There will also be some accommodation facilities.

The bishops were visited by Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, Cardinal Sir John Ribat, Archbishop Kurian Mathew Vayalunkal, Bishop Rochus Tatamai and architect Peter Mildner.

Sir Michael said the care and service of the Catholic Church would radiate to every corner of PNG and the Solomon Islands from headquarters.

Bishop Rochus said he was reminded that the church had been planted in the soil of PNG and the Solomon Islands many years ago by the first missionaries, and that seed had continued to grow and flower since with the blessing of God and power of the Spirit.

The new facilities funded by local and international donors, will equip the Catholic Bishops of PNGSI to respond more effectively in their missions.

