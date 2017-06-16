New headquarters for Central police opens

After more than a decade the Central provincial police headquarters will have its own office in Port Moresby.

The former training cell at the Gordon police barracks was renovated and is now the new provincial police headquarters for the Central, thanks to the Australian Federal Police.

Provincial police commander Laimo Asi said that since 2000 they had been scattered all over Port Moresby and did not have their own office to operate from.

“We have been using an old colonial building in town, whilst our rural community police, public safety, traffic and criminal investigation division have been working from 6-Mile police station and our prosecution office was operating from Boroko police station.

“It was very challenging and at times hard for us to work together to deliver the best for our people as we were issuing orders and communicating over the phone and we are happy to now have our own office space where we all will be able to work together.”

Asi said that the new headquarters would be used by the commander, four prosecutors, 14 traffic officers, 10 criminal investigation division officers and 86 civilian public servants.

He also thanked the AFP for their support and funding of the new headquarters.

AFP assistant commissioner Bruce Giles said that it was a great pleasure for them to assist.

“The project was made possible by Police Commissioner Gari Baki who requested that the partnership be extended to include Central province during the meeting between the two police commissioners last year in Australia.

“We have a lot of work to do and will do as much as possible in the build-up towards the Apec,” he said.

