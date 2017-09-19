New Ireland has 996km of roads, works manager says

New Ireland has a total of 996km of roads throughout the province, provincial works manager Solomon Pela says.

He said this in an update to Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali and Secretary David Wereh who toured

the Boluminski Highway recently.

Pela said the national road network totalled 686km while

provincial roads amounted to 310km.

He said there were 215 cross-drainage structures, including 53 bridges, 49 causeways and 113 culverts.

Pela said the road network was the main mode of transport in New Ireland which took up 80 per cent of freight and passenger demand.

He said the main roads totalling 686km were:

Boluminski Highway (365km);

Kaut Road (25km);

Lelet Road (21km);

West Coast Road (198km);

Lihir Ring Road (93km); and,

National institutional (11km).

The balance is made of provincial roads.

“There is a good partnership between the New Ireland government and the national government under the leadership of Sir

Julius Chan,” Pela told The National.

