New Ireland approves budget

New Ireland government will operate on a K208,175,200 budget next year.

Governor Sir Julius Chan said the budget focused on health, education, economic development and infrastructure.

“We are beginning to pump more money into agriculture and fisheries to help our people living in isolated areas and islands earn an income,” he said.

“We have kept expenditure from internal revenue to only 25 per cent for administration and recurrent and 75 per cent for development projects for our people.

“Our funds go to the people, not to the bureaucrats and politicians.”

He said the province was into a new era of autonomy and self-determination.

“When my Government came into power in 2007, we planted a seed. That seed was the Malagan Declaration, now Malagan Declaration Forward,” he said.

