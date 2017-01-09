New Ireland to fight drug issues

NEW Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan has instructed the situation team in the province last week to focus on areas known for cultivating drugs and drug-related behaviour.

“Full focus and attention must be given to areas growing marijuana and areas with drug-related behaviour like Matalai LLG area. Engage a special task force to quash illegal cultivation and drug production and repatriate perpetrators,” Sir Julius directed the team.

“Those caught will be charged, forcibly evicted and sent home. They will be blacklisted and disqualified from all government subsidy policy benefits.

“Those charged under the vagrancy laws will be sent to their provinces and respective council areas – for the indigenous people. They will be banned from entering Kavieng and Namatanai towns.”

Sir Julius said the provincial government would apply a penalty for drug offenders seeking medical treatment.

“They will pay a K200 penalty fee and will be last on the queue for treatment at the hospitals and health posts.”

Sir Julius was addressing the first government situation group meeting for this year last Tuesday in Kavieng.

The provincial administration’s divisional heads and police attended the meeting to set the course and work schedules for this year.

Stakeholders presented full briefs during the meeting on situations and matters within the province that needed immediate attention.

Sir Julius was also pleased with the people for behaving well during the festive season.

He congratulated them for understanding the “no ban” policy on liquor in the province.

He also congratulated church leaders for their role in cultivating good citizenship in communities.

“This is creating cleaner homes and landscaping along roads and highways.”

