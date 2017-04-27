New Ireland govt aware of environmental issues

THE New Ireland government (NIPG) is aware of the environmental concerns raised by environmental groups, non-governmental organisations and others, regarding the Solwara 1 project in the province, an official said.

NIPG mining, lands and commerce director Brian Hosea said the provincial government was working with the operator of the project, Nautilus Minerals, and the national government as well, to ensure that the project met environmental standards given the nature of the seabed project.

“The provincial government obviously is very concerned about that (environmental issues). We are constantly looking at that in consultation with Nautilus,” Hosea said.

“We basically are looking at every step of the progression of the operation, making sure the environmental management and monitoring plan is (being done accordingly).

“There are experts around the world dealing with different aspects of the operation.

“We basically try to consult and make sure the developer also consults with them before anything further or if we can progress this.

“We are in full participation with the steps leading up to it, so we make sure we have a say in it.

“We make sure we check all the boxes. We make sure we have technical aspects there, understand the engineering aspect as well, and the environmental aspects and potential implications before we make any further decision on it.

“The project is expected to commence in 2019 so we still have two more years to refine whatever that needs to be done.

“The engineering aspects of it need to be understood very clearly, as well as the environmental.”

