New Ireland honoured to have Works minister and secretary visit Boluminski Highway

New Ireland is honoured to have Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali and Secretary David Wereh visit the Boluminski Highway on Wednesday, says Governor Sir Julius Chan.

Nali and Wereh toured the highway, a vital lifeblood of New Ireland, which links Kavieng in the north to Namatanai in the south.

“Today is a very significant occasion for us (New Ireland) to have the inaugural visit of a young minister (Nali) to New Ireland,” Sir Julius said .

He hosted a dinner for Nali and Wereh, as well as members of the provincial executive council, in Kavieng on Wednesday night.

“On behalf of the government, the provincial executive council and even in absentia the members of parliament (Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt and Kavieng MP Ian Ling-Stuckey) from New Ireland, this should enter in your diary as history you are making for Papua New Guinea.”

The governor thanked all who had facilitated the visit at a very short notice.

