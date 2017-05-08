New Ireland students prepare for haus krai event

STUDENTS at the Lihir Resource Centre in New Ireland are gearing up to stage the 2017 National Haus Krai to be held at Londolovit.

The event is held annually to remember victims of gender-based violence and to call an end to all forms of violence against women and girls.

Organising committee co-chairs Shadrich Kwa and Evelyn Kokon said they were both excited and looking forward to hosting the event for the first time.

Kwa said, as a young man, he wants to encourage others to respect and treat women as equals.

“Our theme for the event is “Be the change. Stop the violence now”. he said

“This will be the main message as to call for an end to the violence encouraging individuals to make a personal change starting with ourselves if we truly want to see a shift in our behaviour.”

He said he was also looking forward to the special “men only” session when men and boys will discuss among themselves how best to approach the issues and to provide some informal counselling and support to men and boys with violent backgrounds.

More than 100 students from the Lihir Resource Centre, the Lihir Secondary School, the Palie Vocations School and the Nimamar Franchise University will take part in the event which includes a march, debates, drama performances and a special session for men and boys.

Business houses and various organisations, including the Red Cross and the local FSVAC committee, will be invited to participate in this event.

The organisers said such events would education the people, especially men, against committing violence.

Like this: Like Loading...