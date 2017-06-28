New Irelanders celebrate road opening

NEW Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan last Friday officially opened the upgraded 10km Napantah-Nabumai road in front of a huge crowd in Namatanai.

Sir Julius Chan, who is the founder of People’s Progress Party, said the opening was not a political campaign but a joyous day where local people came together and celebrated the road they built together on time and budget.

“This was a truly joyous day. This had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with people coming together, New Irelanders coming together, to celebrate what we have done together. We are all part of the same community, and today the community celebrated itself,” he said.

“To see thousands of people expressing their happiness at finally having a good road link, one that was built on time and on budget, was truly amazing,”

The day was a festive one filled with joy, laughter and tears as people expressed their delight and gratitude with traditional dance and songs honouring Sir Julius Chan and thanking him for the road improvement.

Tina Mau, an old woman from Nabumai, expressed her heartfelt gratitude with tears saying the PPP government through its policies has recognised and met the needs of old and disabled people.

“I am happy with Sir Julius’s government for helping us and

making our lives little better,” Mau said.

The road opening was witnessed by the people of Namatanai, the provincial administrator, contractor Nick Constantinou of NC Civil Works, members of the provincial executive Council, and Solomon Pela and his team from the Department of Works.

