New judge for PNG

By DEMAS TIEN

JUSTICE Jeffrey Leonard Sheppard from New Zealand has joined the PNG Judicial and Legal Services.

He was sworn in by Governor-General Sir Michael Ogio last Friday for a three-year term.

His appointment brings the total number of judges to 39, including four acting judges.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia said the appointments of Justice Sheppard and Justice Harold Terrance Foulds, who was sworn last month, plus one new appointment soon, were to fill three vacancies in the PNG Judicial and Legal Service.

Justice John Kawi had retired on medical grounds, Justice Goodwin Poole retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75 and Justice Catherin Davani passed away last year.

Justice Sheppard will be based in Waigani.

He will responsible for court-annexed mediations and help out on civil matters.

Justice Sheppard was born in Warkworth in New Zealand in 1953.

He completed his law degree in Auckland in 1976 and was admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand on March 11, 1976.

He practised as a commercial litigation lawyer in New Zealand and was later admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia on April 4, 1980.

He practised commercial law, family law, workers compensation law and environment law.

He was admitted as a lawyer of the National and Supreme Court on Aug 30, 1983 where he practised with the Office of the Public Solicitor.

Like this: Like Loading...