New K1.4m building for Gerehu Secondary

A ONE-by-six double-storey classroom has been added to Gerehu Secondary School in Port Moresby, thanks to Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag and National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop.

The building, costing K1.4 million, will cater for six classrooms and four offices. It was funded through the district service improvement programme funding and was opened by Malabag.

Principal Besoko Aguna said the classrooms were a relief to the school to ease pressure on building infrastructure.

“Specialist classrooms converted into general classrooms will revert to serve their former status,” Aguna said.

He said Gerehu Secondary was the biggest school in the National Capital District and second largest in Papua New Guinea, a level 10 with a roll of more than 2100 students.

Aguna thanked Malabag and Parkop for the classrooms.

“Let us salute them for their contribution and commitment to the people of Moresby North-West as true leaders,” he said.

Aguna also thanked former principal Martin Kenehe and NCDC market operation supervisor David Uki for putting a submission for outsourcing funding.

Malabag said he was at the school recently to open four classrooms, science laboratory and computer laboratory.

“That was a commitment of 12 classrooms that we have earmarked for this school.”

