New K1.5mil market boosts fishing business

THE opening of the K1.5 million fish market in Lae on Friday signalled a boost in business for fishing co-operatives, fishermen and families.

The facility was co-funded by the National Fishery Authority (NFA)) and the Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation of Japan after a bilateral fishing access relation between Papua New Guinea and the Japan Purse Seine Fishing Association was reached in 2006. Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Patrick Basa said the NFA and Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation had rolled out the programme to all maritime provinces.

He said under the programme, fisheries centres had been rehabilitated – in East New Britain, Madang, Milne Bay, Manus, West Sepik, West New Britain and the National Fisheries College in New Ireland. The Lae Fish Market is the 10th facility to be opened since the programme began in 2006.

Basa thanked the Japanese government for the funding support and others who had contributed towards the establishment of the facility.

The facility comprise market sheds, ice-making machine, blast freezers, chest freezers, cool rooms, standby generator, boxes and other equipment. “This market facility will be collaboratively managed by the National Fishery Authority, Morobe Fisheries Management Authority and Lae City Council,” Basa said.

“National Fishery Authority has plans to develop coastal fisheries in Morobe and build a viable supply chain through existing infrastructure and market networks for coastal fisheries products.”

