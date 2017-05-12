New law aiming to reduce savings societies

THE number of superannuation companies will decrease when the revised Savings and Loans legislation comes into effect, Bank of PNG governor Loi Bakani (pictured) says.

He said smaller societies would be affected when they went through the transformation process of implementing the 1995 Act revised by Parliament last year.

“Because some of the societies are small, they will not meet the legislations requirement of Investment Promotion Authority in terms of membership numbers and our licensing conditions in accordance with the new law,” Bakani said.

“At the moment there are 22 of them. So in the process we might end up having less than 20 as we might have to merge the smaller ones with the bigger societies,” he said they were working on that.

Bakani said with the new legislation, all savings and loans societies were required to register with the Investment Promotion Authority.

“In the old legislation, BPNG is responsible for registration and issuing of license to the societies but with the new legislation, Investment Promotion Authority is responsible for registration and we will only concentrate on issuing the licenses and provide supervision,” he added.

