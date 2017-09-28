New library opens

THE Unity Library of Buka Association has opened a new library to the delight of its 2000-plus members.

The library is part of the Autonomous Bougainville Government’s education infrastructure project rollout funded by the Australian Government and managed by the Digicel PNG Foundation.

Built at a cost of K165,000, it is furnished with desks, chairs, book shelves plus air conditioning, power and five desktop computers. The library now has more than 6000 reading materials available for lending to students and the public.

Unity Library vice-president Robert Anisia said they started off with only one box of books.

“We have come a long way to receive this incredible learning centre. We are very excited and grateful to DFAT, ABG and Digicel PNG Foundation for sharing this vision with us and delivering this great infrastructure,” he said.

ABG Vice-President Raymond Manoso and ABG Education Minister Thomas Pata’aku attended the event.

Nicola Simson, Second Secretary for Development Cooperation (Education) at the Australian High Commission, said the project was proof of a successful partnership.

“The Australian Government is happy to be assisting Papua New Guinea by partnering with Government stakeholders and other development partners such as Digicel PNG Foundation to bring such services to the people,” she said.

