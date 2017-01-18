New lodge launched at Mt Hagen

THE public in Mt Hagen city witnessed the opening of new a K5 million lodge over the weekend.

The Kuri Lodge which is situated next to the Mt Hagen main market and the Big Rooster outlet are the latest development in Mt Hagen.

Lodge owner Francis Kulunga told The National that the lodge added to the development of the city.

He said many people who have the potential to do something did not play their part to help in nation building.

Kulunga said that when people witnessed such changes they would fix their mindsets and look at the positive side of life.

He said that he has invested his money and resources to help in creating jobs and change the image of the city.

“What I’m doing will help benefit the city and the people.”

