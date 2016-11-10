New log tax will affect companies

By NICHOLAS SIREO

THE increased log export tax that will come into effect next year will severely impact small logging companies and many will likely shut down in the coming months, warns a representative.

Morobe provincial forest management committee member Roland Martin said the worst affected would be operators who harvested between 60,000 and 80,000 cubic metres of logs a year.

Their closure would affect thousands of resource owners, many of whom depended entirely on logging for a livelihood, he told The National yesterday.

Under the 2017 Budget, the Government is increasing the export tax on logs from 28 per cent to 60 per cent of FOB (free on board) sales price.

This is on top of other government levies and royalties to landowners that exporters pay.

Martin said some companies might try to renegotiate terms with resource owners to lower the royalties to see if it was viable for them to continue. However, some companies contacted by The National, were not optimistic and were already making plans.

“As landowners, we get about K20 per cubic metre of logs (from the export levy) and this hike in tax might reduce the amount to about K10. That is uncalled for,” Martin said.

“As for royalties, we might completely miss out on all our payment if the companies decide to pack up and leave tomorrow.”

Martin reminded the Government that logging companies had brought a lot of development and basic services to many remote parts of the country and if they pulled out, the people would suffer.

He appealed to resource owners across Momase and the Islands Region to use whatever means available to address the issue.

“It will affect the country in the long run,” he warned.

In an immediate response to the Budget, the PNG Forest Industries Association said the big tax increase could possibly kill a major national industry, and thereby greatly reduce government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

In trying to increase revenue by increasing the export tax, the Government would end up receiving less as less logs would be exported, it suggested.

It would also result in the loss of 15,000 jobs, it said and added that for every job created by the forestry industry, another 1.7 jobs were created.

The association said most economists viewed export taxes to be a poor economic policy as they become a disincentive for national producers to export goods.

Instead of increasing the export tax, it said the Government should reduce or abolish it.

Like this: Like Loading...