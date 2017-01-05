New machine for asthma

THE Modilon General Hospital is using a new medicine for asthma and has a new asthma management plan rolled out in the Emergency Department, an official says.

Medical Services director Dr Vincent Atua said it was the first time this approach for asthma management had happened in the country.

He attributed it to good teamwork and innovation from staff in the Emergency Department at the hospital.

“Each year 250,000 people die early from asthma and most of those had preventable risk factors,” Atua said.

“It is hard for people to come to hospital so we want their asthma controlled so that they do not have to come to hospital as often.

“We also want people and their families to know how to treat an asthma attack as this can save a life.”

He said the steroid preventer inhaler, if used every morning and night, could help prevent asthma attacks.

“All asthma patients were now receiving a personal asthma action plan which is hoped to reduce morbidity and mortality in Madang,” he said. Asthma is a disease of the air-ways that makes you cough, feel short-winded and the chest is tight and wheezy.

It comes and goes and is often triggered by dust, rain, exposure to some animals and sports.

People with asthma have narrow air-ways because the muscles get tight and the walls become inflamed.

Like this: Like Loading...