New market launched

THE first of a string of roadside markets built for rural mothers in South Bougainville was opened for business on Thursday.

Deputy head of missions of the European Union (EU) based in Port Moresby, Maria Kristobella, harvested a bunch of banana at the main entrance to the market in front of representatives of development partners including World Vision, government dignitaries, invited guests, local chiefs and their people.

Kristobella said the market was an important development project because mothers would be able to make an income to support their daily family needs as well as in education and health.

She stood in for the EU head of missions who had to return to Port Moresby for the state funeral of late former Governor-General Sir Michael Ogio.

She said the roadside market was an appropriate support for women who were hard working and must, therefore, be appreciated.

She said the EU was a strong advocate of gender equality and women empowerment to ensure that women were skilled so they could contribute to community development as well as improve their own livelihoods.

Kristobella toured the various institutions in Buin on Friday before returning to Port Moresby the next day.

