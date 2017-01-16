New mattresses for hospital

BORAM General Hospital chief executive officer Mark Mauludu last week thanked the East Sepik Students Association of Lae Polytechnic College for donating 28 new mattresses to the hospital.

The students had raised K3520 during the East Sepik day in Lae, Morobe, to help Boram General Hospital.

Mauludu said that it was good for the young Sepik leaders to donate the mattresses.

“On behalf of the board, senior management and the patients I want to thank the students,” Mauludu said.

“The hospital was built in 1962 and infrastructure has deteriorated. No money for upgrading has been given. And the donation from the good citizens from the college is good so patients can sleep on them. And patients are using these mattresses now.

“It is good as we are building four new wards now and four more new wards will be built. So such assistance from young Sepiks is good.”

Student association president Kennedy Fisause said that they helped in their capacity and could not help in other bigger ways.

“I have visited the hospital and realised that the hospital wards needed mattresses.

So we raised funds when hosting the East Sepik day to buy new mattresses for the hospital.”

