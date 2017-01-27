New medical lab in Goroka to be completed in 2018

A NEW medical laboratory currently being constructed in Goroka, Eastern Highlands will be completed mid next year, according to Department of Health medical standards executive manager Dr Goa Tau.

Tau told stakeholders at the second antimicrobial resistance (AMR) workshop that the laboratory would be used to carry out different health tests in the region.

“When you send your specimen to Port Moresby General Hospital, by the time it gets there the antibiotics have changed, the germs have changed or you never get results back. So we have to put one laboratory in each region and hopefully Goroka will be finished by the middle of next year,” Dr Tau said.

“It’s about 20 per cent complete and it’s a very good laboratory that we are building and that could be a centre project, we can start a project, by doing these kind of services.”

He said standard treatment guideline booklets for both adults and children were already complete but they needed funding to print and distribute them to all rural and provincial health facilities.

“Standard treatment guidelines are an important part of the message for the standard practices so it’s like sending the good doctors right down to the rural, but they can’t do it and the little books can do the jobs for us.

“It has lacked funding for a long time but I am glad that the standard treatment for children is ready, and some of us are involved in standard treatment for adults but we don’t have the funds to print.” he said.

“We need to print 10,000 copies of those little booklets and send it throughout the country.”

