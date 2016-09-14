New NAC board faces challenges ahead of Apec

THE new National Airports Corporation board has many challenges to face including preparations for Apec 2018, Civil Aviation Minister Davis Steven says.

The board chairman is former Post PNG chairman Reuben Aila.

Board members are Tourism Promotion Authority chief executive officer Jerry Agus, NAC acting managing director Richard Yapo, Transport Secretary Roy Mumu, Treasury Secretary Dairi Vele, and Wako Napasu representing tourism and Michael Koisen representing civil aviation.

“NAC plays an important role in the aviation sector,” Steven said.

“If NAC is not allowed to perform to its full expectations to meet its full capacity, then the entire system is affected.

“It is very important from the Government’s point of view, after almost six years of its existence, that NAC is allowed to address a lot of issues in hindsight and in going forward.”

Major projects include the Apec meeting, the Civil Aviation Development Investment Programme and rural airstrips.

